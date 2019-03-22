Pupils using mobile phone at the elementary school during recreation time. Group of multiethnic children sitting in a row and typing a message on smartphone. Young boys and girls playing with cellphone.





SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California may ban all students from using smartphones at school.

Assembly Bill 272 would require all school districts to develop smartphone policies for students grades K-12, including how and when pupils could use their phones. The bill would allow students to keep their phones with them at school, in case of emergency or for learning purposes.

The bill’s author, Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D- Torrance) said, “Cell phones can be a distraction in the classroom, and there are social and emotional consequences to too much use. According to studies, kids who are heavy users of social media are showing signs of depression and other mental health problems in greater numbers. Studies have also shown that restricting cell phone use improves pupil performance.”

A Pew Research Center study conducted in 2018 found 95% of teens have access to a smartphone, a 22% increase since 2014-15.

A psychology professor at San Diego State University found in 2017: “8th grade pupils who spend 10 or more hours per week on social media are 56% more likely to describe themselves as unhappy than those who devote less time to social media. Moreover, teenagers who spend three hours per day or more on electronic devices are 35% more likely to demonstrate risk factors for suicide, such as suicidal ideation; and, teenagers who spend five or more hours per day on their devices are 71% more likely to demonstrate a risk factor for suicide.”

According to a study done by Common Sense Media, 13-18-year-olds spend:

8:56 a day consuming entertainment on TV, computer, smartphone

6:40 a day of screen media

8-12-year-olds spend:

5:55 a day consuming entertainment on TV, computer, smartphone

4:36 of screen media

The London School of Economics and Political Science found student test scores improved significantly at schools that had smart phone bans, specifically among disadvantaged and underachieving students.

France banned smartphones at all primary and middle schools at the start of the school year.

AB 272 goes before the Assembly Education Committee in April.