SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The price of a gallon of regular gas in California jumped 12 cents this month but remains below the average from one year ago.

According to AAA, the average gallon of gas statewide costs $3.39. One week ago drivers paid an average of $3.33; one month ago we paid $3.27; one year ago we paid $3.43.

Locally the prices are a little bit lower right now:

Sacramento: $3.32

Stockton; $3.29

Yolo: $3.33

Yuba City: $3.23

Modesto: $3.24

Nationally drivers are paying an average of $2.59 for a gallon of regular gas.

So why the increase? According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gas increased significantly last week and is higher than last year at this time. That increase reduced total domestic gasoline stocks.

Drivers should expect to see the price increase throughout the spring ahead of the summer driving season. GasBuddy’s head petroleum analyst says, “motorists can expect the jumps at the pump to continue into April, and perhaps even lasting up to Memorial Day, when the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance have generally wrapped up.”