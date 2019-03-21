



— Officials say six people were injured when a vehicle drove through the wall of the Starbucks located inside the Mini-Mall on Travis Air Force Base Thursday.

Base officials said first responders arrived at the crash around 12:15 p.m. Officials said the driver and five others were injured in the crash. Three people were transported to Northbay Medical Center in Fairfield and the other three were transported to David Grant USAF Medical center.

First responders said the victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

