Driver Suspected Of DUI In Fatal Crash Appearing In CourtA suspected drunk driver accused of hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy and severely injuring his mother is set to face a judge today.

Search For Girl Who Fell Into Stanislaus River Resumes TuesdaySearchers are resuming their efforts Tuesday to find a 5-year-old girl who fell into the Stanislaus river over the weekend .

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

Wednesday's Show Info (3/20/19)

Girl Who Pushed Friend Off Bridge, Causing Broken Bones, Pleads GuiltyA Washington state teen has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment after pushing her friend off a bridge into a river.

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Woodland ShootingA suspect is under arrest following the fatal shooting of a man in Woodland.

7 Cars Impounded, 2 People Arrested In Stockton Sideshow BustsA mission to bust illegal sideshows in Stockton resulted in authorities impounded seven cars over the weekend.

FDA Approves First Postpartum Depression DrugFor the first time in history, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug specifically indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression, which experts say offers new hope to women and physicians.

‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Died Of Alcohol Poisoning, Heart DiseaseThe coroner’s office listed St. John’s death as caused by “hypertrophic heart disease… and effects of ethanol.” His death was classified as accidental.

Bay Area Man Shot Overnight Driving Along I-80 In RosevilleA man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning while driving along I-80 in Roseville.The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. CHP responded and located a white Chevy Corvette on the right shoulder that had been shot.