Beard Trunk Show
http://www.capitalcitybeads.com
Shamrock’n 5K, 10K and Kids’ Leprechaun Dash
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento
Saturday, March 16, 2019
Blue Diamond Almonds Shamrock’n 5K, 10K and Kids’ Leprechaun Dash 1/2 Mile
6:45 am – Raley Field packet pick up and race day registration opens
8:00 am – Start for the Kids’ Leprechaun Dash 1/2 mile (12 and under only)
8:15 am – Start for the 5K
9:00 am Start for the 10K run/walk
http://shamrocknhalf.com/runner-information/
Granite Bay Grinder
March 16 & 17 – races start at 9 a.m. each day
Granite Beach at the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
Admission is free, there is a $12 per vehicle fee to enter the State Recreation Area
https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/placer-valley/craft/Granite-Bay-Grinder-2019.pdf?mtime=20190311132301
http://www.norcalmtb.org
http://www.placertourism.com
Identity Boutique
2600 J St.
10-4 pm
shopidentityboutique.com
Station 8 Burgers
The Bank
629 J St.
Sacramento
Rancho Cordova Little League Opening Day
Ahlstrom Park 2425 Zinfandel Dr. Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
3/16/19 8am
Cost for League: Varies $95 to $210
http://www.rcll.org
Opening Day Ceremonies
3/16/2019 8:30-2
9050 Sunset Ave, Fair Oaks Ca 95628
FREE
http://www.fovll.com
Open house
Saturday March 26th from 10 to 5
8413 Washington Blvd #100 from 10 to 5
Free!
https://www.tinymountainhouses.com/models/mt-bachelor/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/TinyMountainHouses/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.facebook.com/events/256569341930383/
40th Anniversary Sale
Saturday March 16th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Website: thebirdshoponline.com
Pizza for Pets: A brunch benefit for Hearts for Paws Rescue
Federalist Public House
2009 Matsui Alley, Sacramento, CA 95811
March 16th, 9:30-11:30 am
Tickets are $25-$30 per person and include: Pre-set Brunch Menu, Bottomless Drinks, and one-on-one time with Hearts for Paws Adoptable Puppies and dogs!
Link for ticket Purchases can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/heartsforpawsrescue
or Directly through EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pizzas-for-pets-a-benefit-for-hearts-for-paws-rescue-tickets-57481615058?fbclid=IwAR0rVK2rzUWLyZVmITO2viJzmcGxvSmKnAGWlK14cs5KYDQe8JFxtIiDyDY
The Confetti Pineapple
Facebook and Instagram: @theconfettipineapple
Franklin Theatre Company presents The Pajama Game
March 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, and 30th at 7:00 PM; Matinees on March 23rd and 30th at 2:00 PM
Franklin High School’s Black Box Theatre; 6400 Whitelock Parkway, Elk Grove, CA, 95757
Cost: $12 general admission; $10 for seniors over 55 and children under 12; Tickets are available online or at the door!
ftc.ticketleap.com