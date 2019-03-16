Beard Trunk Show

Shamrock’n 5K, 10K and Kids’ Leprechaun Dash

Raley Field

400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Blue Diamond Almonds Shamrock’n 5K, 10K and Kids’ Leprechaun Dash 1/2 Mile

6:45 am – Raley Field packet pick up and race day registration opens

8:00 am – Start for the Kids’ Leprechaun Dash 1/2 mile (12 and under only)

8:15 am – Start for the 5K

9:00 am Start for the 10K run/walk

Granite Bay Grinder

March 16 & 17 – races start at 9 a.m. each day

Granite Beach at the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

Admission is free, there is a $12 per vehicle fee to enter the State Recreation Area

Identity Boutique

2600 J St.

10-4 pm

Station 8 Burgers

The Bank

629 J St.

Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Little League Opening Day

Ahlstrom Park 2425 Zinfandel Dr. Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

3/16/19 8am

Cost for League: Varies $95 to $210

Opening Day Ceremonies

3/16/2019 8:30-2

9050 Sunset Ave, Fair Oaks Ca 95628

FREE

Open house

Saturday March 26th from 10 to 5

8413 Washington Blvd #100 from 10 to 5

Free!

40th Anniversary Sale

Saturday March 16th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Pizza for Pets: A brunch benefit for Hearts for Paws Rescue

Federalist Public House

2009 Matsui Alley, Sacramento, CA 95811

March 16th, 9:30-11:30 am

Tickets are $25-$30 per person and include: Pre-set Brunch Menu, Bottomless Drinks, and one-on-one time with Hearts for Paws Adoptable Puppies and dogs!

The Confetti Pineapple

Franklin Theatre Company presents The Pajama Game

March 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, and 30th at 7:00 PM; Matinees on March 23rd and 30th at 2:00 PM

Franklin High School’s Black Box Theatre; 6400 Whitelock Parkway, Elk Grove, CA, 95757

Cost: $12 general admission; $10 for seniors over 55 and children under 12; Tickets are available online or at the door!

