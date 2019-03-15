Daughter Speaks After Vacaville Police Identify Sole Jane Doe As Her Long-Lost MotherAfter decades of searching for her biological mother, Caitlyn Shaneli Bilardi got unexpected news: Vacaville detectives had identified their only “Jane Doe,” as Cynthia "Merkley" Bilardi.

Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With CancerParents say a fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer and wants the district to remove a cell tower.

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

All Of California Free Of Drought For 1st Time Since 2011The National Drought Mitigation Center says California is free of drought for the first time since Dec. 20, 2011.

Young Boy Helps Save Elderly Man After Bloody FallAn elderly man in Orangevale is recovering after getting badly injured in a terrible fall. Luckily, a young man he'd never met before came to his rescue.

Reimagining Old Sacramento: Open House Shows Off Eye-Popping IdeasThe city of Sacramento is encouraging people to vote for their favorite idea in an online poll that runs through March 20.

Gov. Newsom Signs Moratorium On Executions, Calling Death Penalty 'A Failure'The 737 inmates on the largest death row in the nation got a reprieve from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

Pushing Last Call Back Two Hours Moving Through LegislatureExtending last call in several California cities, including Sacramento, is one step closer to happening.

Report: Most Of The 20 Happiest Cities In America Are In California Or TexasIn your "pursuit of Happiness," consider California or Texas. Those two states have eleven of the twentieth happiest cities in America, according to new analysis.