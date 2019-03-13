‘I Will Straight Up Cancel My Tickets’: Customers React To Southwest, American Airlines Not Grounding 737 MAX FlightsSome international airlines are grounding the new, most state-of-the-art passenger jets, but none are in the United States.

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

NorCal High School Teacher Allegedly Allowed Classroom 'Fight Club'A Northern California high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of refereeing a classroom fight club that resulted in multiple student injuries.

Gov. Newsom Proposes $750M Plan To Help Fight California Housing CrisisGov. Gavin Newsom announced a major proposal to fight the housing cost crisis.

Report: Most Of The 20 Happiest Cities In America Are In California Or TexasIn your "pursuit of Happiness," consider California or Texas. Those two states have eleven of the twentieth happiest cities in America, according to new analysis.

UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

Couple Married 56 Years Dies Hours Apart While Holding HandsA Michigan couple who were married for 56 years died within hours of each other this month, holding hands until their final breaths, their daughters said.

New Jersey Teen Triumphs Over Homelessness, Gets Accepted Into 17 Colleges A New Jersey teenager is proving hard work and determination can go a long way.

Police: Woman Drank 6-Pack Of Beer In Target Dressing RoomBut before she left, they say, Elysia Johnson spent an hour in a dressing room drinking a 6-pack of Stella Artois.