FOLSOM (CBS13) – One person is under arrest and another is recovering from a stab wound after a violent incident over the weekend.

The stabbing happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 75000 block of Folsom Auburn Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery on the single stab wound he received.

William Mulock, 67, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.