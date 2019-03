SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Sacramento donut shop.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Yum Yum Donuts on Franklin Boulevard.

Police say a man wearing a ski mask walked into the shop and allegedly threatened a victim with a weapon.

It’s unclear if anything was taken. No one was hurt in the incident, police say.

No further description of the suspect has been released.