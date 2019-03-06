SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials say they will again be enhancing security measures at the Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center ahead of several major events this week.

The DOCO plaza will be closing early in the afternoon Wednesday before the Kings taken on the Celtics, then reopen only for ticketed guests. Ticket checks will be done around the perimeter of the plaza, officials say.

This means several DOCO businesses – Urban Outfitters, Andy’s Candy, Display, Estelle’s Baker, Fizz, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery – will only be available to ticketed guests.

Come Thursday, the same closure will take effect ahead of the Muse concert at the Golden 1 Center.

The heightened security comes over concerns about protests after the district attorney’s decision to not charge the officers involved in the shooting of Stephon Clark.