'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic CancerLongtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Cookie Crooks Use Counterfeit Cash To Rip Off Girl ScoutsThieves are targeting Girl Scout troops as they sell their beloved girl scout cookies.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Roswell, New Mexico – 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva […]

Man Stranded In Snow For 5 Days Survives By Eating Taco Bell Fire SauceThe 36-year-old says he went off-roading and got stuck in the snow.

It's Wild Turkey Mating Season: What To Do If You're AttackedWhat would you do if you came face-to-face with one or more menacing turkeys?

