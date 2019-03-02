



1:24 p.m. Update – CBS13 has crews with the Clark family, Mayor Steinberg, and local faith leaders. We will have complete coverage at 5, 10, and 11.

1:23 p.m. Update – Press conference has ended.

1:20 p.m. Update – Schubert still answering questions from the media.

1:08 p.m. Update – Schubert will not charge the Sacramento Police officers who shot Stephon Clark.

1:00 p.m. Update – Schubert getting into the legal analysis of the shooting incident.

DA now saying internet searches show Stephon Clark was searching for ways to kill himself. “Clearly all of this shows many things were weighing on his mind.” #StephonClark — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 2, 2019

12:59 p.m. Update – Schubert still discussing Stephon Clark’s cellphone and what that says about his mental state.

12:54 p.m. Update – Schubert detailing March 16th domestic violence incident regarding Stephon Clark.

12:52 p.m. Update – Schubert talking about details of Stephon Clark’s cellphone.

12:49 p.m. Update – Schubert sharing the autopsy and toxicology report of Stephon Clark.

12:44 p.m. Update – Schubert discussing what the police officers said immediately after the shooting.

12:35 p.m. Update – Schubert detailing the shooting incident, showing slow-motion helicopter video.

12:35 p.m. Update – Schubert showing police body cam video of Clark shooting.

12:31 p.m. Update – Police helicopter video shows the shooting death of Clark.

12:28 p.m. Update – Schubert detailing the police helicopter video.

12:21 p.m. Update – Schubert showing police body cam video.

12:19 p.m. Update – Schubert detailing what happened the night Stephon Clark died.

12:15 p.m. Update – Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert giving minute by minute review of what happened the night police shot and killed Stephon Clark.

12:09 p.m. Update – Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says her office’s review does not address if there is civil liability, if police policy was violated, or if other police tactics should have been used.

12:03 p.m. Update – Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert addressing the media at press conference.

DA Schubert explains her office has continued to receive SacPD case file, the AG case file, and 911 and dispatch logs. All received through beginning of this January. Her office was required to spend nearly a year on investigation before releasing this decision. #StephonClark — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 2, 2019

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert just announced her office will host a press conference today at noon to announce its findings of the Stephon Clark shooting.

Two Sacramento Police officers shot Clark eight times in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18 of last year.

The District Attorney’s office has been reviewing the case since late October.

TIMELINE: Events Following Stephon Clark Shooting

Originally, the DA’s office said it aimed to complete its investigation into the officer-involved shooting within 90 days, but also said it might need more time.

In a statement last October, the DA’s office wrote, “We will take whatever time is necessary to complete that process, as we balance our desire to complete this investigation review in a timely manner with the overarching need to ensure any conclusions we reach are the result of a thorough and methodical evaluation of the facts and the law.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg focused much of his 2019 “State of the City” speech on Clark’s shooting.

“How do I as your Mayor give voice to the pain that is so real and so raw in our community?” Steinberg said. “How do I as a relatively privileged white man let my suffering community members know they do not suffer alone — that their elected leaders are genuinely committed to change? How do I step into your shoes?”

ALSO: Exclusive: Stephon Clark’s Children Sit Down For Interview Nearly A Year After Deadly Shooting

Steinberg apologized to Clark’s family and to the community. He also highlighted the steps the police department is taking to build relationships with the community.

“I do not know what the district attorney and the attorney general will decide over the days, weeks or months ahead,” Steinberg said about the case. “If they decide not to bring criminal charges based on the existing state law, I know that there will be real anger about such a result.”

The officers who shot Clark were responding to reports of someone breaking into vehicles in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood. They pursued Clark into his grandmother’s backyard, and when they rounded a corner saw Clark holding an object they identified as a gun. They shot at Clark 20 times, hitting him eight times.

The officers, whose names we are not reporting, were placed on administrative leave after the shooting but were back on the job within a few weeks.

The shooting triggered weeks of massive protests in downtown and drew national media attention. Protestors closed down I-5, blocked fans from entering the Golden 1 Center for two Sacramento Kings basketball games, and disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting.

Sacramento city leaders have been meeting with community members ahead of today’s announcement, asking for help in preventing similar protests.

ALSO: City Leaders Preparing For Community Reaction To DA’s Stephon Clark Case Decision

The Sacramento Police Department changed some of its policies in the wake of the shooting, specifically telling officers not to mute the audio on their body cameras. The department also changed its policy relating to foot pursuits.

Stephon Clark’s family recently filed a $20 million lawsuit against the City of Sacramento.

Stay with CBS13 all afternoon and evening for the latest on this breaking news story. We’ll have the newest details here on our website, as well as on the air at 5, 10, and 11.

We have compiled all of our stories related to Stephon Clark here.