



UC Davis is condemning a professor’s inflammatory statements where he said cops “need to be killed.”

English professor Joshua Clover reportedly wrote several tweets and made comments in a 2015 interview with SF Weekly where he referenced violence against law enforcement officers.

“People think that cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed,” Clover said in response to the question “What’s wrong with society today?”

Several old tweets from Clover’s followed the same criticism of law enforcement.

“I am thankful that every living cop will one day be dead, some by their own hand, some by others, too many of old age #letsnotmakemore,” Clover reportedly tweeted on Nov. 27, 2014.

“I mean, it’s easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned, no?” Clover also reportedly tweeted on Dec. 27, 2014.

Clover’s Twitter account is now private, but the statements were dug up and featured in an opinion piece published to the school’s student newspaper, The Aggie, this week.

Tuesday, UC Davis officials released a statement condemning Clover:

“The UC Davis administration condemns the statement of Professor Clover to which you refer. It does not reflect our institutional values, and we find it unconscionable that anyone would condone much less appear to advocate murder,” wrote UC Davis spokesperson Andy Fell.

UC Davis officials also noted how they are continuing to mourn the loss of Officer Natalie Corona, who was ambushed by a gunman in Davis and killed.

“We mourn her loss and express our gratitude to all who risk their lives protecting us. We support law enforcement, and the UC Davis Police Department and Chief Joe Farrow have been and remain critical partners to our community,” Fell wrote.

The college says they have not received a “complaint of conduct” against Clover.

“Public statements like those made by Professor Clover are accorded a high level of protection under the first amendment,” Dana Topousis with UC Davis said in response to a question regarding whether Clover could be fired due to the comments.

Clover has published several books. His works focus on critical theory, political theory, political economy, poetry, poetics and Marxism.