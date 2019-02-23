For the second time in two months, an SUV went off the road, jumped the curb and crashed through a wall into the house. The SUV ended up stuck inside.





– It’s deja vu for owners of a house on a street corner in Saginaw, Michigan.

For the second time in two months, an SUV went off the road, jumped the curb, and crashed through a wall into the house. The SUV ended up stuck inside.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out as a precaution, according to police.

In January, another SUV hit the house the same way. It was boarded up after that crash until it got hit again.

Police aren’t sure what caused the driver to hit the house on Friday.

“When you drive — drive. Use two hands. Don’t be distracted,” said Saginaw police officer Terrance Moore. “We don’t know what happened, but just always pay attention to the road, what’s in front of you. Pay attention to everybody that’s around you, drive for everyone else.”

The same house has been hit at least two other times before 2019.



