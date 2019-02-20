Looking to check out the best museums in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top museums in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for museums.

1. California State Railroad Museum

PHOTO: john d./YELP

Topping the list is the California State Railroad Museum. Located at 125 I St. in Old Sacramento, the museum is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 484 reviews on Yelp.

2. California State Capitol Museum

Photo: Kristian D./Yelp

Next up is downtown’s California State Capitol Museum, situated at 1315 10th St. With 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp, the historical museum situated inside the State Capitol has proven to be a local favorite.

3. California Automobile Museum

Photo: chuck m./Yelp

Old Sacramento’s California Automobile Museum, located at 2200 Front St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the specialty museum and educational spot 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews.

4. Old Sacramento Waterfront

Photo: William L./Yelp

The Old Sacramento Waterfront, a museum and 28-acre national historic landmark in Old Sacramento, is another go-to, with four stars out of 306 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1002 Second St. to see for yourself.

5. The California Museum

Photo: Alvin Y./Yelp

Downtown, check out The California Museum, which has earned four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp. You can find the innovative museum at 1020 O St.