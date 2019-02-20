Putting The Gas Tax To Work: Caltrans Is HiringThe California Department of Transportation says it’s on a hiring spree to fill positions created by the new infusion of money.

Search On For Hit-And-Run Driver That Struck 7-Year-Old GirlPolice are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a girl sending her flying through the air. The driver reportedly drove off after hitting the 7-year-old.

Lawmaker Proposes 'No Speed Limit Lane' On California HighwaysJohn Moorlach has a new bill on the table that could alleviate the problem traffic backups around the state.

California May Do Away With Speed Limits For Certain Lanes Of Interstate 5 And Highway 99California may do away with speed limits for certain lanes on I-5 and Highway 99, in order to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Police: Woman Pistol Whipped, Robbed By Man She Met Up With Through Dating WebsitePolice are investigating after a woman was attacked after meeting up with someone she had contacted through an online dating site.

Southwest Cancels Hundreds Of Flights As It Struggles To Get Its Mechanical Problems Under ControlSouthwest Airlines continues to grapple with an "operational emergency" after an unusually high number of planes have been taken out of service.

California Homeowner Goes Out To Garden, Finds Mountain Lion In TreeThe homeowner was gardening when they became aware of the cougar, authorities said.

'I Feel Lucky' Woman Recounts Terrifying Moments When An Oak Tree Crashed Into Her CarReliving a nightmare that nearly took her life, a Loomis woman shared how close she came to being smashed by a giant oak tree last week.

Obama Joined By Curry To Tell Minority Boys 'You Matter'Former President Barack Obama and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry told a roomful of minority boys on Tuesday that they matter and urged them to make the world a better place.