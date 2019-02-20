Daily List: America’s Least Favorite Pies
https://www.buzzfeed.com/kristinchirico/17-pies-ranked-from-worst-to-best

Real Pie Company
2425 A 24th St, Sacramento
(916) 838-4007

Costanza’s
2107 L St. in Sacramento
​916-706-3842
http://www.costanzasbar.com/

Together Midtown
920 24th Street
Sacramento
916.476.5533
@togethermidtown
@thepomegranateboutique

Porch Swing Pickings
345 Commercial Street in Auburn
530-878-5071
https://www.porchswingpickings.com/

Sacramento Zoo
Open Daily
9am-4pm
3930 West Land Park Drive Sacramento
916-808-5888
https://www.saczoo.org/

Freeport Wine Country Inn
8201 Freeport Boulevard
Sacramento
916.665.9500

Club Champion
1232 Galleria Blvd in Roseville
https://clubchampiongolf.com/sacramento

Sacramento State Geology Club Rock Auction
Harper Alumni Center
6000 J Street
Friday
6pm – 9:30pm
https://geologyclub.weebly.com/

Cadence Corner Boutique
Suds Car Wash and Detail
4620 Post St.
El Dorado Hills
(916) 673-6300

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.