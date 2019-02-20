



— From snowed under to snowed in, an elderly woman in Amador County was stuck in her house over the weekend until a neighbor called the sheriff’s office to check on her.

When Deputy Casey Wilson walked through knee-high snow to help the woman in need, he said it was simply doing what he could, where he was, with what he had. As mother nature battered the tiny town of Pioneer, a small ripple created a tidal wave of kindness.

“We had gotten a call from an elderly neighbor stating that an additional elderly neighbor was not heard from. The phone line was down and she had no power,” Deputy Wilson said.

Wilson was doing a welfare check on a home on Sugar Pine Drive, crunching through 20 yards of the snow-packed driveway before finding 93-year-old Joan Almstrm bundled up in her wheelchair with no power, heat, or phone service.

So, with a warm smile, he offered up an idea.

“I asked her if she wanted to go to the Jackson Rancheria to get a hotel room. And she was more than happy to go to the Jackson Rancheria. I couldn’t get her up out of the house fast enough. She was really excited to go,” Wilson said.

But before that could happen, Wilson had to clear Joan’s entire driveway to make way for her wheelchair.

Sheriff Martin Ryan was impressed by Wilson’s actions.

“Casey’s actions exemplify all those things we like to talk about — as to why it’s good to be here, live here and to work here in Amador County,” Ryan said.

The generosity continued at Jackson Rancheria where staff gave her a discounted hotel room and food.

“They went out of their way to make sure she was and I appreciate what they did for her,” said Ryan.

Joan is doing just fine and Deputy Wilson said he’s planning to go back on a regular basis to check on her and make sure she’s clear of any snow.