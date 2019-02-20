



– Reaction to how a female Napa deputy “stood her ground” is pouring in from law enforcement from all over and adding insight into what it takes to be a female on the force.

“Every call is different, there’s no call that’s the same and we need to keep that in the back of our head,” said Deputy Ali Le.

Le is a six-year veteran with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. She says any call can turn deadly.

“You have to think of that possibility happening because if you don’t you are setting yourself up for failure,” she said.

Over the weekend a traffic stop turned into a heart-stopping encounter. Dramatic body camera video worn by Napa County Deputy Riley Jarecki was released showing a shootout between her and the suspect.

She approached the passenger side, using her flashlight to look inside, then walked to the driver’s seat telling the man to roll down his window

He struggles to roll down the window and as he does, pulls a gun and fires two shots.

“In order for him to shoot her he had to turn his whole body to get a good angle, so she was in a great cover position,” said Deputy Le.

Deputy Jarecki hit the ground and called for backup “shots fired, shots fired,” she said.

Jarecki then fired multiple shots into the car, killing the suspect.

“She did a great job and she came out of it alive so that’s the best case scenario,” Deputy Le said.

Last year Sacramento County lost Deputy Marc Stasyuk who was killed responding to a disturbance call at a Pep Boys, and most recently Davis Officer Natalie Corona was gunned down. She had only been on the streets for two weeks.

“With Natalie Corona, and really any officer that killed in the line of duty, it all affects me the same. It’s very emotional, it hurts, but I feel it affects my family more so,” Le said.

Being a female on the force she says has its benefits.

“Going on calls and being a female, we have the ability to give the compassionate side to reach people in a different manner that maybe a male deputy wouldn’t be able to do,” she said.

She added it’s no different than her male partner when these tragedies strike.

“I try to keep it in the back of my mind, you know society is just changing and to be on high alert,” she said.

Even with the change, Le is proud to wear the badge and stand beside her fellow deputies.

“Every day that I have in this department I am grateful,” she said.