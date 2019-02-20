SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In vitro fertilization may be covered by health insurance in California soon.

Currently, the Knox-Keen Health Care Service Plan Act of 1975 requires health care service plans and health insurers to offer coverage for infertility treatment, except in vitro fertilization. The law also exempts any employer, health care service plan, or health insurer that is a religious organization from offering infertility coverage.

AB 767 would do away with those exemptions and require insurance policies and service plans to cover in vitro fertilization and mature oocyte cryopreservation. The new coverage law would take effect January 1, 2020 if it’s passed and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The law would cover:

Infertility

In vitro fertilization

Mature oocyte cryopreservation, involving ovulation induction, egg retrieval, and freezing of the egg

Preventative fertility care treatment

Treatment for infertility, including diagnosis, diagnostic tests, medication, surgery, gamete intrafallopian transfer, and in vitro fertilization

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2016 there were 263,577 assisted reproductive technology cycles performed, with 76,930 babies born.