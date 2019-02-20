SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Big Gulp”-style sodas may be a thing of the past, if California lawmakers get their way.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing bills that include a ban on extra-large sodas, warning label requirements and a prohibition that would keep sugary drinks from being displayed in the grocery checkout aisle.

The push is coming just months after the state voted to ban cities from passing new soda taxes.

Lawmakers argue that laws regulating sugary drinks are a one way to help battle skyrocketing obesity rates. The approach towards regulating sugary drinks is akin to how tobacco was targeted in the past, lawmakers say.

Several lawmakers and public health advocates will be at the State Capitol on Wednesday to begin the push.