



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The days of the Big Gulp and other large soda cups may be done soon in California.

A new bill would ban retailers from selling or giving away cups with removable lids that can hold more than 16 fluid ounces. Many times these cups are used for fountain soda or frozen sugary drinks. Stores caught selling the big cups would be fined $200 for the first violation, $500 for the second violation, and $1,000 for each subsequent violation.

The average American drinks nearly 50 gallons of sugar-sweetened beverages a year. Those drinks, including soda, energy drinks, sweet teas, and sports drinks have been linked with diabetes, obesity, dental disease, and heart disease. A 2013–2014 California Health Interview Survey shows that 41% of children ages 2 to 11, and 62% of teens ages 12-17, drink a soda every day.

A 2016 study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found more than 2.5 million, or 1 in 12, adults in California have been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional 13 million have pre-or undiagnosed diabetes. Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

25% of California adults were considered obese in 2016, a 40% increase since 2001. Studies have found adults who drink one or more soda a day are 27% more likely to be overweight or obese.

Nutritional experts say a 20-ounce bottle of soda contains approximately 16 teaspoons of sugar. The American Heart Association recommends adults consume no more than 5-9 teaspoons of sugar a day.