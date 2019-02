FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A crash that left at least one person dead had Highway 12 in Fairfield closed early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 12 at Beck Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point, but three people were left with major injuries.

Both east and westbound directions of Highway 12 were closed through most of the early morning. Both directions were reopened just before 8 a.m.