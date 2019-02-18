



A Michigan powerlifter is being hailed as a superhero after his quick actions helped save a man pinned under a rolled-over vehicle.

Ryan Belcher, works out and trains at the gym five days a week. It’s a place he credits for giving him extra strength on a day he needed it the most.

“I just lifted and started pushing the vehicle as hard as I could,” Belcher said.

Belcher isn’t your normal powerlifter.

“What’s weird is it’s easier for me to not know the weight,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Belcher heard something outside his workplace.

“I just hear a big smash and, as I look out, a crowd of people are coming and this vehicle is flipped upside down and my first instinct was to just take off out there,” he said.

A crumbled Jeep lay on its roof, and just a few feet away, there was a car with front end damage.

“As I approached the one vehicle in the middle of the lane, she was awfully bloody and I made sure she was OK and she responded with yes I’m OK,'” Belcher said.

Ryan’s attention then turned to the man trapped under the two-ton Jeep, begging for help.

“Half of his torso was outside of the vehicle and the other half was still underneath in the vehicle. I had no other choice. It was either save a man or not believe in myself. So I just reached in did what I had to do,” Belcher said.

He says what happened next can only be described as something Ryan was perfectly trained to do and move the SUV off the injured man.

According to Fox News, Belcher, who is 350 pounds, can squat 950 pounds and deadlift another 800 pounds.

“OK, this is where I need to be. This is all the power I’ve used, all the training I’ve been through, this is the time where it’s really going to pay off in a good way to help somebody,” he said.

The two drivers suffered serious injuries, but no fatalities were reported.

“I like being called the Hulk, my son’s favorite is the Hulk and he always says my daddy is the Hulk. To say I’m a hero, I don’t know. I’m glad to have been there and I was put there for a reason,” he said.

Ryan says he’s grateful he was able to help.

