



— The Sacramento Zoo welcomed its latest additions Friday!

The zoo is now home to a group of Okapi, also known as the forest giraffe.

The Sacramento Zoo is now one of the three locations to house the rare animals on the west coast. Zoo officials say it’s all part of a conservation project to protect the endangered species.

They say they kept in mind the zoo’s possible move when deciding to bring the animals to the city of trees.

Okapi are native only to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa.