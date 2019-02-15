



— The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video in the case of the abandoned infant from Monday.

Just hours after being born, the newborn was left abandoned in near-freezing temperatures along a country road. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, deputies got a report about an infant found abandoned along the 35000 block of Avenue 13 1/2 in the middle of the road.

The woman is seen in the video getting out of the vehicle and presumably dropping off the baby about five minutes in.

Authorities said in the four days the infant was found, they have located items of traced evidence which they believe could identify the woman who abandoned the baby who they presume is the birth mother.

The sheriff’s office said the evidence was submitted to the California Department of Justice forensic laboratory for DNA testing.

The newborn, who was only hours old, was rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital and is currently being treated at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She is said to be in good condition.

Authorities are still looking for the newborn’s mother. Witnesses say she is possibly a young Hispanic woman in her early 20s. She was seen leaving the scene in a small SUV, possibly of a Korean make or model (i.e. Kia, Hyundai), and possibly dark blue or grey in color.

Anyone who knows the mother or with information that could lead to identifying her is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.