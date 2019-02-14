



— Thursday night’s Valentine’s Day performance of Disney on Ice had a little extra romance. A Sacramento man thought it would be the perfect place to pop the question to his girlfriend.

Before Mickey and Minnie hit the ice at the opening night performance of Disney on Ice, there was another special couple in the spotlight.

Craig Yarbrough told his girlfriend, Lori Camus, they were asked to help introduce the show, but in reality, he had a bigger revelation.

“Now before we get on with the show I have one more question… Lori, will you marry me?” Yarbrough said.

READ ALSO: Heartwarming Story of Sacramento Police’s Newest Recruit

In front of thousands of Disney fans, Craig asked Lori to be his bride. Lori says she had no idea he was planning to ask the question.

“I’m very proud of him, I never thought he would do this or have the courage to do this,” Camus said.

Craig says it’s the most exciting thing he’s ever done.

“I was in the marine corps and went overseas, but this here tops it, she’s the love of my life,” Yarbrough said.

ALSO: Lyft Driver Rescues Unaccompanied Toddler From Santa Rosa Storm

Now the stage is set for what will hopefully be a life happily ever after.

The couple has been dating for four years and many of their family and friends were at Golden 1 Center for the proposal.

They plan on taking a trip to Disneyland this weekend to celebrate.