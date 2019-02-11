



— A former Best Buy employee was honored by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Monday, just a couple weeks after being fired for helping deputies catch a wanted suspect.

Tyler Metildi says he was just doing the right thing at the time, using his military training to help authorities catch a bad guy.

Best Buy surveillance footage captured the moment one of their “loss prevention employees” tackles a man running from deputies in the parking lot.

“It seemed like the right thing do before it escalated in a parking lot full of shoppers,” said Metildi.

Metildi says he was in the process of helping a customer. But he put his life, and job, on the line to take down a suspect.

“I was told I was let go when I showed up to work… that I used excessive force,” he said.

The incident happened at the Best Buy store in Roseville. Officials said they fired the employee because he violated company policy. But just a day later they changed their position and offered him his job back.

“It just wouldn’t have been smart to go back,” he said.

He won’t be going back to Best Buy but says the job changed his life for the better.

The Placer County Sheriff honored Metildi with a medal of merit and a special gold coin for his service in the U.S. Army.

“I was trained in it and enjoy doing it,” he said.

He enjoys it so much that he’s applying to be a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy, on the beat with the same deputies he assisted in the takedown.