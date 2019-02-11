TELLING THE TRUTH — With Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on a quest to find answers, she goes against Harry’s (Rupert Evans) advice and summons up a Necromancer which puts her and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) in harm’s way. Maggie attends a frat party at Lucy’s (guest star Natalie Hall) encouragement, to help her get over Parker (Nick Hargrove).

Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) helps Harry who is struggling with his regained memories. Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Michael Reisz (#112).

Original airdate: Sunday, February 17th, 2019 @ 9pm