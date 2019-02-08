



— A house like no other is for sale in Las Vegas. The subterranean bunker has everything you could need, without ever going above ground.

Built 26 feet underground, the structure was designed to make you feel right at home with a lawn, pool, and trees. Landscape murals decorate the home with beautiful scenery and a fake sky mimics day and night, complete with constellations.

The home is just two miles away from the Las Vegas strip and is on the market for $18 million.

The 14,620 square foot concrete & steel doomsday bunker was designed to survive cataclysmic events in comfort.

