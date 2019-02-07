



One person was shot during at a Sacramento church on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the First Church of God church in 4400 block of 58th Street while a funeral was underway, police say.

Police received word of the shooting at 11:40 a.m. They say the shooter walked into the church and shot the victim twice in the legs and left.

Police have not arrested a suspect. They temporarily detained one person, but no one at the church could identify him, so he was released.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident was targeted.

Neighbors say it’s over bad blood and it has left many people in the neighborhood shaking their head.

I just think it’s horrible, like, just let people grieve and they need to grieve during the funeral,” said neighbor Marcella Davis.

The victim is expected to survive. Police have not released any information about the suspect or a motive and said the shooting remains under investigation.