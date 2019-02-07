



— A Sacramento band will be hitting the big stage at the Grammy’s this weekend and is up for best contemporary Christian music album.

Jesus Culture formed in Redding in 1999 but gained momentum in Sacramento. The group, made up of 8-10 members, is not just a band but also a worship group.

They even formed their own church, Jesus Culture of Sacramento, four years ago as their following grew. Hundreds gather at the church in Folsom every Sunday.

The band has nine live albums, 20 solo artist albums, and now Jesus Culture has its first Grammy nomination.

The group started as a youth group and then began recording cover albums. They were just friends in Redding who wanted to make music.

Singer Chris Quilala explained that Jesus Culture is more than just a band of people, it’s a group of worship leaders with one very important thing in common.

Their notes struck an emotional cord with Becky Johnson.

“I heard an album an album in 2006, the like very first Jesus culture album, and just had this crazy moment with God and said I need to go wherever this is happening,” Johnson said.

Johnson packed up her life in Chicago and hit the road for California.

The band called the Grammy nomination an “unexpected honor.” But lead guitarist and Sacramento State grad Jeffery Kunde is not taking the credit.

“I don’t think we’re trying for any of it. It’s just happening organically because the Lord is touching it and He’s making it happen,” Kunde said.

Now Kunde and his buddy Chris are hitting the road to see if Jesus Culture can hit a new milestone this weekend.

Jesus Culture’s latest album is called “Living With A Fire.” You can watch the Grammy’s on CBS13, Sunday at 5 p.m.