



Eros is expected to make a full recovery and will be honored by the Mayor of Loomis, Tim Onderko, for his service and bravery.

READ ALSO: Placer Sheriff K9 Eros, Who Was Injured In Shooting Spree, Recovering Well At Home

K9 Eros has been recovering at home and even made a stop at the Placer County Sheriff’s office Wednesday to visit deputies.

His handler said Eros’ pain is under control and he is more playful.