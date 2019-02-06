



A Rio Linda man has been convicted of fatally punching an 85-year-old man because he parked too close to his car at a gas station.

A jury on Tuesday found 21-year-old Larry Ray Richey, of Rio Linda, guilty of felony elder abuse and battery causing great bodily injury for the punch he delivered in the Dec. 12, 2016, attack on Lawrence Windham.

Prosecutors say Windham was pumping gas when Richey struck him, breaking his jaw in two places. Windham refused treatment, saying he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment. He died later that evening.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect on video at the gas station. Detectives released the footage on Tuesday and the public quickly identified Richey as the suspect.

The newspaper reports Richey broke down in tears after the verdict was read, burying his face in his hands. Richey faces up to 10 years in state prison.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)