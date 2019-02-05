Several schools in the Sierra and Foothills have canceled school for Tuesday ahead of the winter weather. The list will be updated with schools as closures are announced.
Camino Union School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Indian Diggings School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Gold Oak Union School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Silver Fork School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Pioneer Union School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Pollock Pines Elementary School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Delayed starts:
Extended Day morning programs will not open until school opens.
El Dorado High School – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay
Union Mine High School – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay
Black Oak Mine Unified School District (all schools) – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay
Mother Lode Union School District – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay
Placerville Union School District – February 6, 2019, 1-hour delay
Updated 8:45 p.m. Tuesday 2/5