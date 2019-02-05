



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California teachers may get a tax break on the supplies they buy for their classrooms and students. However, that tax break only covers $200 for a calendar year.

Assemblymember Steven Choi introduced AB 348 on Monday. If passed it would go into effect on January 1, 2020 and cover public, charter, or private school teachers in grades K-12.

The tax credit would cover:

Books

Supplies

Computer Equipment

Supplementary Materials

Teachers would not be allowed to use the tax credit to cover items of a religious nature, or nonathletic supplies used in health or physical education courses.

According to the National Teacher and Principal Survey conducted in 2015-16, the average teacher spends $479 on school supplies each year. Elementary school teachers spent an average of $526 and high school teachers spent an average of $430.