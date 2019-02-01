SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 01: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Capital One JamFest onstage at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on April 1, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner)





— Someone has to win Super Bowl LIII, when the Los Angeles Rams face the New England Patriots to be crowned NFL champion this Sunday. But it remains unclear whether there will be a ‘Sweet Victory.’

Maroon 5 will be the halftime-show headliner, and a prop bet this year lets bettors gamble on whether the band will perform the “SpongeBob SquarePants” song during their set on Sunday. There’s good reason to believe that it may actually happen, even though it seems like an absolutely preposterous bet. In fact, the betting odds are pretty strongly leaning towards ‘Yes.’

CBS will be broadcasting the game on TV and you can also stream the game on CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports App.

The song entered popular culture when it aired during a 2001 episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants” in which some of the show’s characters performed at halftime of The Bubble Bowl, a championship football game intended to mimic the Super Bowl. That episode (and the song) have become iconic in the years since.

Here’s a look at the scene:

