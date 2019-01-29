IONE (CBS13) — Mule Creek State Prison warden Joe Lizarraga was “walked off the property” at the prison Monday by FBI agents, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer Bill Sessa confirmed.

Sessa said Lizarraga is not under arrest but is under an ongoing investigation. He is now on paid leave.

The CDCR did not release why the warden is under investigation.

Lizarraga has been the warden at Mule Creek since 2013 and has worked with the state for 20 years.

This is a developing story.