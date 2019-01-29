IONE (CBS13) — A stunning development at a California State Prison, warden of Mule Creek has been taken from the prison grounds and put on paid administrative leave.

Joe Lizarraga has been the warden since 2013 and has worked with the state for the past 20 years.

But as of late, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has confirmed that Lizarraga was placed on paid leave.

“For a little town like this to have something like that to happen is rather unheard of,” said Jim Larsen.

READ: Drivers, Lawmakers Call For Attorney General To Investigate California’s Sky High Gas Prices

Larsen works at the local Ace Hardware and has nothing but kind words to say about the warden who stops in on occasion.

“A wonderful gentleman. He’s been in our store several times, great disposition, he’s a gentleman of all gentlemen,” Larsen said.

The recent news about the warden is not the latest issue for the troubled prison.

An Amador County Civil Grand Jury found last year there were several violations including employees bringing cellphones on the grounds, unaccounted for keys, ammunition, and other monitored items, and guards not all wearing mandated personal alarm devices.

ALSO: ‘Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied’: Stephon Clark’s Family Shocked At DA’s Decision To Delay Investigative Results

The CDCR would not confirm why Lizarraga was escorted off the grounds, but it’s now a question just about everyone in this rural town of Ione wants to know.

“Yeah that’s astounding. That’s going to be an interesting story,” said another man.

A case no one at this point will confirm just why. The warden has been put on paid administrative leave.

He has not been arrested but was taken in for questioning on this ongoing investigation.