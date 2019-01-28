SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The family of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was shot and killed by police last year, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that seeks $20 million from City of Sacramento.

READ: Clark Family Complaint Against The City Of Sacramento

Monday’s filing comes after a different claim the family field against the city back in September that sought in excess of $15 million from the City of Sacramento.

Clark was shot and killed by police officers in the backyard of a relative’s home in March 2018.

His killing prompted national attention and protests.

The results of an investigation into the shooting, which would determine whether two officers involved in the incident should be criminally charged, are being delayed after the DA’s office announced Monday it received “investigative reports and related materials from the Attorney General’s Department of Justice investigators.”

The DA’s office says it will take whatever time is needed to accurately review the new materials.