LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during election night event on November 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.Newsom defeated Republican Gubernatorial candidate John Cox. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The new Democratic governor in the nation’s most populous state is ruling out a challenge to President Donald Trump.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has had frequent Twitter wars with the Republican president and recently ran political ads in several eastern swing states.

But he said “God no” when asked directly Thursday if he’s considering a run for president, calling the idea “crazy.”

Newsom, who took office earlier this month, hinted that he’s likely to endorse U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, saying the California Democrat is a longtime friend for whom he has enormous respect. Harris announced Monday that she is joining a crowded field of Trump challengers.

Newsom raised speculation that he might seek the presidency by running Facebook ads opposing Trump’s southern border wall and supporting universal health care.