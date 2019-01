Couple Tries To Solve Big Housing Crisis With Lot Of Tiny HomesWith the purchase of the 21-acre property, a couples wants to offer people with tiny homes on wheels permanent housing.

Man Who Rammed Police Station Gate With Vehicle, Slashed Police K-9 Sentenced To 88 Years In PrisonA man who rammed his vehicle into the gate at a Sacramento Police Department station and slashed a police K-9 with a razor blade, has been sentenced to 88 years and four months to life in prison.

For The First Time In 35 Years, No Children Were Murdered In The City Of Sacramento Last YearOn average, 12 kids are murdered a year in all of Sacramento County, but having none in the city is not a surprise to those that have been working to curb juvenile crime.

'We're Gonna Die' Uber Passenger Grabs At Steering Wheel On Sacramento FreewayUber driver Dax Castro had to battle a drunken passenger for control of his vehicle while flying down a Sacramento freeway over the weekend.

Kaiser Permanente To Build New Medical Center At Downtown RailyardsA new Kaiser Permanente medical center will be coming to the downtown Sacramento area.

Starbucks Rolling Out Delivery Service For Coffee DrinkersStarbucks is expanding its delivery service and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.

Dutch Bros. Raises $82K For Officer Corona Memorial FundDutch Bros. says they raised more than $82,000 for fallen Davis officer Natalie Corona.

Man Arrested In Robbery, Shooting That Left Sacramento Woman, 56, DeadDetectives say an arrest has been made in the murder of a 56-year-old Sacramento woman.