SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who rammed his vehicle into the gate at a Sacramento Police Department station and slashed a police K-9 with a razor blade, has been sentenced to 88 years and four months to life in prison.

Fernando Sanchez was convicted on November 20 by a jury of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a police K9 causing serious bodily harm, attempted carjacking while armed with a weapon, burglary while armed with a weapon, felony evading officers, and vandalism, according to a statement from the Sacrament County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 11, 2017, Sanchez rammed a security gate at the William J. Kinney Police Facility at 3550 Marysville Boulevard. Officers sent a K-9, Reno, after the suspect to apprehend him. The dog wrestled with Sanchez, but he fought back, cutting Reno twice with a razor blade, causing serious injuries, according to a police statement.

At one point, an officer says he saw the suspect reach for his waistband, so he opened fire, hitting Sanchez once in the leg. In the ensuing chaos, investigators saw blood and assumed Reno had been shot.

After being shot, Sanchez ran to a nearby residence where hit the homeowner with a metal pipe and tried to leave in the homeowner’s car. At one point he tried to force the homeowner into the vehicle with him, but the homeowner refused and fought back.

Officers arrived at the home and took Sanchez into custody.

Sanchez was sentenced under California’s three strikes law. He was convicted in 2004 of assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and attempted robbery.