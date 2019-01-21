Cuisine Culinary Buffet Dinner Catering Dining Food Celebration Party Concept. Group of people in all you can eat catering buffet food indoor in luxury restaurant with meat and vegetables.

TURLOCK (CBS13) — As the partial government shutdown drones on, many federal employees have been without pay since Dec. 22. In an effort to help those employees and their families, the Emanuel Medical Center is offering them free meals out of their cafe.

Federal employees just have to verify their status with their federal id or badge and accompany their family members to receive a free meal. Interested participants will have to check in the hospital main entrance before going to the cafe.

The medical center said the free meals will continue through the duration of the shutdown. Federal employees are limited to coming once a day during normal cafe hours for a meal including an entree, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk.

The cafe hours are 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.