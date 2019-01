Group Calls Photo Of Murdered Officer Waving Thin Blue Line Flag Insensitive And RacistThe picture which has been shared across the country, shows Officer Corona waving a Thin Blue Line Flag to honor fallen law enforcement, but some groups say the flag is insensitive to people of color, even racist.

Children’s Clothing Retailer Gymboree Reportedly Set To Close All StoresCalifornia-based children’s clothing company Gymboree is reportedly set to close all of its stores.

Davis Officer's Suspected Killer Was Not Legally Allowed To Own FirearmsThe man suspected of shooting and killing Davis police officer Natalie Corona was not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Shots Fired, Suspect Injured After Two Females Found Stabbed At Scene Of House FirePolice are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that injured a 43-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl.

EDD: California Federal Workers' Unemployment Claims Up 600% From Last YearAs the longest federal government shutdown in history continues, an increasing number of federal employees in California have applied for unemployment benefits.

President Trump Buys Clemson Football Team Feast Of 'American' Fast FoodTrump told reporters that he was providing the Tigers with the fast-food dinner -- "paid for by me" -- as a result of the shutdown.

Tree Crashes Into Woodland Front Yard Crushing TruckIn Woodland, a large oak tree fell on a man's driveway, leaving a huge mess.

600-Pound Blade Falls Off Wind Machine, Killing Orchard WorkerA citrus worker in California's Central Valley has died after a 600-pound blade from a wind machine broke loose and hit him.

Wednesday's Show Info (1/16/19)

Sacramento Family Looking For Mystery Person Who Paid For Birthday Cake, Left Touching CardA family is asking for help in finding a mystery person who paid for a birthday cake in a random act of kindness.