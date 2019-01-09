A new restaurant celebrating Southwestern cuisine has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Dos Coyotes, the fresh addition is located at 2701 Del Paso Road, Suite 160 in Creekside and features burritos, tacos, Southwest plates and more.

The regional chain — with several additional outposts across Northern California — comes courtesy of owner Bobby Coyote, who drew inspiration from both his Los Angeles upbringing and a love for Santa Fe, explains the business on its website.

On the menu, look for appetizers such as the mango chicken quesadilla; and seasonal specials like potato skin tacos with pulled pork, green chile, cabbage slaw and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Dos Coyotes has received mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

Ellen B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 18, wrote, “I always order the adobe salad with chicken. It was pretty good, but there was a lot of lettuce and it was light on the meat, which was very dry and overcooked.”

“They are off to a great start!” shared Yelper Kimberly H. “Friendly employees, good food and fast service! I had the green chili steak enchiladas and they were yummy! Will be back soon!”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dos Coyotes is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.