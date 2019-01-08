STOCKTON (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a big rig crash involving three big rigs and a car near Stockton Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along northbound Highway 99 at Arch Road.

#TrafficAlert STOCKTON: The #2 (center) and #3 (right) lanes on northbound State Route 99 at Arch Road are closed due to a big rig vs. big rig collision. Traffic backed up to French Camp Road. pic.twitter.com/6cffR44f4H — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) January 8, 2019

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported just after 5 a.m. A Caltrans statement says both the center and right lanes are blocked due to the crash.

There was one confirmed fatality.

Traffic backed up to French Camp Road.

The lanes and offramp to Arch Road were reopened just after 11 a.m.