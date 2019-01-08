VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The rightful owner of a $10 million winning lottery ticket is in limbo after the man claiming to be the ticket’s owner says his roommate stole it and tried to cash it in.

But police say the real ticket may have been stolen.

The Vacaville man says that on December 20, he bought the $30 scratcher lottery ticket from a grocery store on Peabody Road in Vacaville. It turned out to be a $10,000 winner, he thought. Excited about his good fortune, he went home and told his roommates, according to a statement from the Vacaville Police Department.

The next day, the man went to the lottery’s district office in Sacramento to collect his winnings only to find his ticket, which wasn’t a winner, had been altered to resemble the actual winning ticket, say police. Suspecting one of his roommates stole the real ticket and swapped it with the doctored one, he called police.

One day later, roommate 35-year-old Adul Saosongyang went to the lottery office and used the real winning ticket to try to claim the winnings. It was then that the ticket’s $10 million value was discovered.

A lottery investigator went to the convenience store to conduct his routine investigation into the winnings, which is standard for prizes over $600, and was told that the ticket might have been stolen. Police then determined Saosongyang had purchased a similar scratcher, altered it, and swapped it with the roommate’s ticket, they say.

Saosongyang was invited to the lottery office on January 7 to collect his winnings. When he arrived, instead of being handed money, he was arrested by Vacaville Police Department detectives on suspicion of grand theft.

Is the roommate who says he bought the ticket the ticket’s rightful owner? We put in a call to police and have not yet heard back.