Cops Eating Burgers Thwart In-N-Out Smash And GrabPolice enjoying burgers and fries saw the crime happen right in front of them.

Police: Three Lodi Stores Selling Tobacco To Minors BustedA decoy operation in Lodi ends with three clerks cited and one behind bars.

New(som) In Town: Governor-Elect's Family Moving Into Historic Governor's MansionCalifornia's first family will move into the historic mansion Monday, the day of Newsom's inauguration.

3 Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Azalya AndersonTwo men and a teenager have been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Sacramento County.

Cops Say A Would-Be Kidnapper Chased A Woman Into A Karate Studio... It Didn't End Well For HimA man tries to kidnap a woman by forcing her into his car, in north Charlotte, North Carolina. She breaks free, and runs into a nearby karate studio pleading for help.

Good Samaritan Speaks Out After Confronting Shoplifters With Concealed Carry GunA Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a Loomis security guard who was under attack by shoplifters. It happened Sunday night in a Raley's parking lot. The Calaveras County man told CBS13 exclusively he's had a concealed carry license for nearly 25 years but he'd never had to pull out his weapon until now.

Corporal Ronil Singh's Watch Ends With Moving CeremonyPeople from around the world came to say farewell to Corporal Ronil Singh.

Snow Hammers The Sierra, Creating Fun And FearFor some, the snow is nothing but fun, for others, it's a headache.

Lodi Animal Shelter At Capacity, Pushing For More AdoptionsThe animal shelter in Lodi is no longer accepting animals as the facility now finds itself at capacity.