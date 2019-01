You Can Wait An Extra Two Years To Get Your Car Smog CheckedBeginning January 1 you'll get an extra two years to start getting a smog test on your car.

Family's Whirlpool Refrigerator Exploded Inside Their HomeA Florida family is grateful to be alive after they say their refrigerator exploded inside their home Saturday morning.

CDC Warns About Flu-Like Respiratory VirusThe Centers for Disease Control has put out a warning about RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. Doctors say RSV can mimic the symptoms of the flu or a cold, but for some people, it can be much more serious.

Old Sacramento Celebrates New Year's Eve Early In Chilly WeatherThe New Year's Eve celebration popped off in Old Sacramento with an early fireworks show where thousands joined in ringing in 2019.

Immigration Authorities Put Hold On Mexican National Accused Of Killing Newman OfficerFederal immigration authorities confirmed they had no contact with a Mexican national suspected of fatally shooting a Northern California police officer until the man's arrest last week.

Man Shot While Driving On Highway 50 In SacramentoWestbound Highway 50 is back open after being closed early Monday morning for a shooting investigation.

Thieves Smash Vehicle Windows At South Sacramento Holiday Inn ExpressHotel guests are waking up to damage to their vehicles in South Sacramento.

Men Arrested On Theft Charges In Folsom After Alert Resident Spotted 'Suspicious' ActivityTwo men were arrested in Folsom on theft charges after an alert resident spotted some things that he says didn't seem right.

Woman Shot In Florin Area Expected To SurviveA woman is recovering after a getting shot along Florin Road over the weekend.

Former CBS13 And Good Day Anchor Chris Burrous Dies At Age 43Chris Burrous, former anchor for Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 morning show, has died. He was 43.