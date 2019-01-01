STOCKTON (CBS13) – Four people are behind bars after they attacked a convenient store clerk, say police.

The incident happened on December 23 at the El Amigo Market on south San Joaquin Street. A group of six suspects walked in, demanded money, then beat up the clerk, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Police say one of them yelled “just kill ’em.” The clerk was shot at multiple times, although none of the bullets made contact. The suspects also allegedly shot at a second person who was walking inside the business.

Three men and a 14-year-old were arrested on robbery and attempted murder charges. Those arrested are Joel Barraza, 22, Hector Barraza, 18, and Luis Vivero, 19. Police are searching for a second 14-year-old juvenile and a sixth suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigations at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH reward up to $10,000. Case # 18-49796